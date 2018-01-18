Russia begins delivery of S-400 air defense missile systems to China – report

Moscow has begun the delivery of the S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems to China under the 2014 contract, TASS said, citing a source in the military cooperation system. “The implementation of the contract has begun, the first shipment has been sent to China,” the source said on Thursday. The shipment reportedly includes a control station, a radar station, energy and support equipment, spare parts, various tools and other elements of the S-400 system. The contract with China stipulated neither technology transfer nor licensed production, according to the source. Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation has not commented on the report.