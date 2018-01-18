Israeli forces kill Palestinian believed to responsible for killing rabbi

A Palestinian allegedly responsible for last week's drive-by shooting murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, was killed by the elite Border Police unit during a shootout in the West Bank city of Jenin Wednesday night, Israeli media report. The Palestinian health ministry confirmed that the Palestinian killed in Jenin was Khamed Nasser Jarrar. During the operation, the Israelis managed to capture another "wounded" person involved in the shootout while a third man managed to evade arrest. He is now on the run from the authorities. The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) fired an anti-tank missile at the home of the third suspect, according to Channel 10 reports. Two Israeli officers were reportedly wounded in the shootout.