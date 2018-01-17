UN envoy invites Syria govt & opposition to talks next week in Vienna

The UN special envoy for Syria said on Wednesday he had invited the Syrian government and opposition to a special meeting to be held next week in Vienna, Austria. Staffan de Mistura said that the January 25-26 meeting would focus on constitutional issues in Syria, Reuters reports. The special envoy “expects that delegations will be coming to Vienna prepared for substantive engagement with him and his team,” a statement read. The meeting will focus “on the constitutional basket of the agenda towards the full implementation of Security Council resolution 2254,” according to de Mistura.