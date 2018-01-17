Head of Russia’s Ingushetia orders probe into fire at Memorial human rights center

The head of the southern Russian Republic of Ingushetia, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances of a fire on Wednesday at the Memorial human rights center’s branch in Nazran. The fire was reportedly contained at 06:10, and was put out at 06:20, with no reported victims. The causes of ignition have not been immediately clear, but Memorial says “it was not just a fire… but arson,” citing data from security cameras. It allegedly showed a car approaching the building and two masked people carrying a container. They reached the second-floor window of the building where Memorial’s office is located using a ladder, according to the report. First responders arrived quickly and contained the blaze, which destroyed equipment and some documents, Memorial board member Oleg Orlov told TASS.