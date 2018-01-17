Germany says issue over war reparations to Poland solved, but debate possible

Germany’s foreign minister has suggested that an expert group could be created to look into calls from some of Poland’s nationalist leaders for World War II reparations to be paid by Berlin, AP reports. During his meeting with new Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz on Wednesday, Sigmar Gabriel also made it clear that, under international law and bilateral treaties between the two nations, the question of reparations has long been concluded. Czaputowicz is “open to the idea” of having experts look into the whole issue. Both men said a close German-Polish relationship was important for the two countries, as well as for the EU.