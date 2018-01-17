France, UK to announce new migrant treaty – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May will announce a new treaty on how to handle migrants hoping to head to Britain, AFP reported, citing the French presidency. The treaty is set to be announced at a summit in London on Thursday. It will “complete the Le Touquet accord,” Macron’s office said Wednesday in reference to a 2003 deal that effectively put Britain’s border in northern France. The details of the new agreement are “still being finalized,” according to the presidency. However, the treaty will include measures on how to manage unaccompanied minors, and Britain will make a “major” financial contribution, it added.