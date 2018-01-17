Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index hits all-time high, day after record close

Hong Kong stocks hit their highest-ever level in late trade on Wednesday, a day after posting a record close, AFP reports. The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.25 percent, or 78.66 points, to finish at 31,983.41. The result overtook its previous high of October 30, 2007, before the global financial crisis kicked in, as traders piled into the market in the final minutes. The HSI surged by a third in 2017. It has continued its stellar run at the start of the New Year, with a record 14-day winning streak only ending on Monday. Analysts expect the index to press on with its advance to as high as 34,000 by the end of the year.