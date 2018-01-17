Bangladesh hosting over a million Rohingya refugees – officials

Bangladesh has counted more than a million Rohingya refugees living in camps near its border with Myanmar, higher than previous estimates, officials said. The ongoing registration process is aimed partly at facilitating the repatriation of refugees, while most say they do not want to return. Bangladesh plans to start sending them home next week and has reached an initial agreement with Myanmar to complete the process within two years, AFP reported. “So far we’ve registered 1,004,742 Rohingya. They are given biometric registration cards,” according to Saidur Rahman, a brigadier general with the Bangladesh Army, who is leading the Rohingya registration project.