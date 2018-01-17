N. Korea to send 230-member cheering squad to Olympics – Seoul

Seoul’s Unification Ministry has said North Korea is planning to send a 230-member cheering squad to South Korea for next month’s Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. The North also proposed during talks on Wednesday that its Olympic delegation should travel to South Korea across the land border, according to the statement. The two Koreas also discussed fielding a joint women’s hockey team and conducting a joint march during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Games, AP reported. The North’s delegation will include officials, athletes, journalists, an arts troupe and a taekwondo demonstration team.