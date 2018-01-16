Russia urges thorough probe into murder of Serbian politician in Kosovo

Moscow resolutely condemns the murder of Serbian politician Oliver Ivanovic in Kosovo, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, describing it as a cowardly act. “Attempts to settle political scores using such methods is fraught with the exacerbation of an atmosphere of terror and recurrence of the interethnic conflict in the region,” the ministry said. It also called on all international missions in Kosovo to use their mandates to take exhaustive measures to prevent possible incidents, TASS reported. “We hope that appropriate structures will conduct a thorough investigation of what has happened to expose those responsible and duly punish them,” the ministry said.