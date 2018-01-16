Asylum seeker arrivals in Germany drop, still ‘too high’ – minister

The number of asylum seekers arriving in Germany dropped significantly to some 186,000 last year, AP said. Last year’s total of 186,644 new asylum seekers registered in Germany compared with some 280,000 in 2016, the year when the Balkan refugee route used by many migrants was largely shut down. It was far below the peak of 890,000 in 2015, when the influx of people from the Middle East and elsewhere was at its height. “In a European comparison, and above all considering how people are coming to us, I think this roughly 185,000 [figure] is much too high,” Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said Tuesday. He declined to say what figure would be acceptable, but called for better protection of the EU’s external borders, checking would-be migrants before they arrive in Europe, and addressing the causes of migration.