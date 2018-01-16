Germany searching premises linked to 10 suspected Iranian spies

German authorities searched premises linked to 10 suspected Iranian spies, prosecutors said. The move follows extensive investigations by the country’s domestic intelligence agency, AP reported. The raids took place early Tuesday at private homes and offices across Germany, according to a spokesman for the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. “We believe the suspects spied on institutions and persons in Germany at the behest of an intelligence unit associated with Iran,” spokesman Stefan Biehl said. Weekly magazine Focus reported that the suspects were spying on Israelis in Germany. Last month, the German government protested to the Iranian ambassador following the conviction of an Iranian agent for spying.