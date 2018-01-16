HomeNewsline

Barcelona court rules Catalonia separatist party funded itself illegally

The separatist party of Catalonia’s former Presidents Carles Puigdemont and Artur Mas received illegal commissions in exchange for public work contracts, a Barcelona court ruled Monday after a lengthy trial. The conservative CDC party, which in 2016 changed its name to the Catalan European Democratic Party (PDeCAT), received at least €6.6 million ($8.1 million) from Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial “in exchange for guaranteeing the allocation of a certain amount of public works,” AFP reported, citing the ruling. Ferrovial would pay the commissions as donations to the Palau de la Musica, a famous cultural institution in Barcelona, whose two directors would take a cut and send the rest on to CDC, it added. PDeCAT last week found itself without a president after Mas – Catalan leader from 2010 to 2016 – stepped down in what critics say was linked to Monday’s sentence.

