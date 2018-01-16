Israel reopens Gaza crossing, destroys Hamas tunnel

The Israeli military reopened a key border crossing with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday after destroying a tunnel built under it by the Hamas militant group, AP reported. The opening restores Gaza’s main point of entry for humanitarian aid. The Kerem Shalom border crossing was temporarily closed after Israel demolished the 1.5km-long tunnel, which ran past Israeli military posts as well as gas and fuel pipelines. Israeli jets struck part of the tunnel and a new set of sophisticated “tools” destroyed the rest, according to the military, which said it likely thwarted an imminent attack on Israelis. It was the third such tunnel that Israel has destroyed over the past two months.