Turkey operation in Afrin, Syria to be supported by rebels – Erdogan

Turkey’s planned military operation against Kurdish militia forces in Syria’s Afrin region will be supported by Syrian rebel fighters, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. He made the statement speaking to reporters in parliament. It was the latest in a series of warnings about an imminent operation targeting Afrin. The US-led coalition said earlier it was working with Kurdish-led forces to set up a new 30,000-strong border force in Syria, Reuters said.