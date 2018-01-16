Macron visits migrant center in Calais, wants changes to UK accords on border

French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the port city of Calais, where hundreds of migrants are hiding out while trying to make an end run to Britain, AP said. The northern city, laced with high fences and walls, is the closest point between France and Britain. Two cross-Channel transport systems, the Eurotunnel and ferries, are a magnet for migrants. After visiting a migrant center, Macron will meet security forces in Calais on Tuesday. The president wants changes to the 2003 Touquet Accords that effectively moved the British border to Calais and have left France with the problem of dealing with migrants refused entry into Britain. On Thursday, the French leader will meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London.