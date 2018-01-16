China’s Xi calls Trump, says easing of tensions on Korean Peninsula must continue
China’s President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump in a phone call on Tuesday that the hard-earned easing of tensions on the Korean Peninsula must continue, according to Chinese state media. Unity on the issue was extremely important, Reuters quoted Xi as saying. A summit on curbing North Korea’s nuclear ambitions begins in Vancouver on Tuesday. Senior officials from 20 nations will gather, but Moscow and Beijing – which share borders with North Korea – have not been invited.