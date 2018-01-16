Japan public broadcaster falsely reports N. Korean missile launch
China's Xi calls Trump, says easing of tensions on Korean Peninsula must continue

China’s President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump in a phone call on Tuesday that the hard-earned easing of tensions on the Korean Peninsula must continue, according to Chinese state media. Unity on the issue was extremely important, Reuters quoted Xi as saying. A summit on curbing North Korea’s nuclear ambitions begins in Vancouver on Tuesday. Senior officials from 20 nations will gather, but Moscow and Beijing – which share borders with North Korea – have not been invited.

