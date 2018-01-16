Palestinian leaders urge PLO to suspend recognition of Israel

Palestinian leaders have voted to call for the suspension of recognition of Israel as they met in response to US President Donald Trump’s declaration of occupied Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, AFP said. The vote on Monday ordered the Palestine Liberation Organization to suspend its recognition of Israel until it “recognizes the state of Palestine,” cancels its annexation of East Jerusalem, and stops settlement activity, according to the statement. However, it was not clear whether or not the vote by the Palestinian Central Council, a high-ranking arm of the PLO, was binding. A previous vote by the council in 2015 to suspend security coordination with Israel was never implemented.