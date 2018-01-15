The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan dies aged 46 – publicist

Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of the Irish rock group The Cranberries, has died at the age of 46, according to her publicist Lindsey Holmes, who said the musician suddenly passed away after traveling to London for a recording session. “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” Holmes said in a statement. She declined to comment on the possible cause of death. The Cranberries, who rose to international fame in the 1990s, are best known for hits including ‘Linger,’ ‘Dreams,’ and ‘Zombie.’