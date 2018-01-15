Palestinian man shot dead by IDF troops in West Bank protest – health ministry

A Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli troops during clashes on the West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reports, as cited by The Times of Israel. Muhammad Ahmed Saleem was shot while taking part in a protest in the village of Jayyous, near the city of Qalqilya, the ministry said. The 24-year-old was hit in the head, according to the official Palestinian Authority news website Wafa. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed troops had opened fire, but said it could not yet confirm reports of Saleem’s death. Tensions in the region have intensified following US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, leading to protests which caused the death of 18 Palestinians and one Israeli, according to Reuters.