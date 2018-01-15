EU plans to remove Panama, Korea, UAE, 5 others from tax haven blacklist – report

EU officials have proposed removing eight jurisdictions from the bloc’s blacklist of tax havens adopted in December and currently including 17 states, Reuters said. Brussels will recommend delisting Panama, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Barbados, Grenada, Macao, Mongolia, and Tunisia after they offered commitments to change their tax rules, according to the report. EU ambassadors are expected to discuss the proposal at a meeting on Wednesday. The document may be adopted by EU finance ministers when they meet next week in Brussels.