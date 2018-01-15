Spain likely to replace US as 2nd biggest tourism destination – UN

Spain is expected to replace the US as the world’s second biggest tourism destination, while France has retained the top spot, the UN World Tourism Organization said on Monday. Spain could take second position with some 82 million visitors last year, AFP quoted UNWTO Dhief Zurab Pololikashvili as saying. John Kester, head of tourism trends at the UN agency, said that “everything indicates” that France would retain its top spot in 2017, which was a good year for the industry as the number of global tourists leapt 7 percent compared to 2016, the largest increase in seven years.