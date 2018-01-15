Bahrain court of cassation upholds jail term for activist Rajab – report

Bahrain’s court of cassation on Monday confirmed a two-year jail sentence against prominent activist Nabeel Rajab, convicted for press statements critical of his government, AFP said, citing a judicial source. In July, the activist was found guilty of “disseminating rumors and false information” and sentenced to two years in prison over television interviews critical of the Bahraini government. He had appealed the sentence, but a lower court upheld it in November. Monday’s verdict means he can no longer appeal the jail term. Rajab also faces a potential 15-year sentence in a second case linked to tweets critical of Saudi Arabia and its allies, including Bahrain, for their role in the Yemen war.