Seoul, Pyongyang agree to hold Olympics talks on Wednesday – S. Korea

North and South Korea agreed to hold working talks on Wednesday on the North sending athletes to next month’s PyeongChang Winter Olympics, according to Seoul’s unification ministry. The North asked for the meeting to be held at the Peace House on the South Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone that divides the two Koreas, Reuters reports. Officials from the two Koreas met on Monday to discuss North Korea sending a performance art group to the Olympics to be held in PyeongChang, South Korea. North Korea is planning to send a large delegation to the Olympics in addition to the athletes and performance group. South Korea is also seeking to form a unified women’s hockey team with the North.