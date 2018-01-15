Public transport shut down in Athens as Greek MPs debate new austerity measures

Athens was left without public transport on Monday and services nationwide faced disruptions as Greek labor unions continued to strike against further creditor-demanded measures due to be voted on in parliament. The new reforms - required for Greece to receive further bailout funds - include tougher conditions for unions to call strikes, speedier property foreclosures, and limitations on family benefits. The package is expected to be approved late on Monday by lawmakers from the governing left-led coalition, although opposition parties have rejected it, AP reported. Labor unions shut down all public transport in the Greek capital. State-run schools and public hospitals also faced disruptions. Dozens of flights were being either rescheduled or canceled due to a three-hour walk-out by air-traffic controllers.