Clashes between armed groups shuts airport in Libyan capital

Clashes around Mitiga Airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday caused the suspension of all flights, Reuters said. Heavy gunfire could be heard from the center of the city. Mitiga Airport said all flights had been suspended until further notice. The fighting reportedly pitted the Special Deterrence Force (Rada), one of the most powerful groups in the city, against a rival group based in Tripoli’s Tajoura neighborhood. Rada is an anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit.