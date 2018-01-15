If US abandons nuclear deal, Iran won’t consider itself bound by obligations – Lavrov

Washington’s statements aimed at disrupting the implementation on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program “have boosted neither optimism nor stability,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday. “We will seek to maintain the agreements on the Iranian nuclear program, we will seek to normalize the situation around the Palestinian-Israeli settlement,” he said. “We will continue our efforts to make the US accept the realty,” Lavrov said, adding that “the reality is that Iran has been fulfilling all its obligations” under the JCPOA. “I cannot even think about consequences if the US indeed slams the door. Of course, Iran will not consider itself bound with obligations prescribed by the JCPOA in a situation like that,” TASS quoted the minister as saying at a news conference in Moscow. Russia won’t back either the US-proposed amendments to the deal, he said.