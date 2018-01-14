Flaming Iranian oil tanker sinks after Jan. 6 collision, entire team presumed dead

Iranian oil tanker Sanchi has sunk after burning for more than a week following a collision with a Hong Kong cargo ship in the East China Sea, Chinese state TV and Iranian media reported Sunday. All 32 crew members aboard the vessel presumably died within the first hour of the incident, spokesman for Iran’s rescue team Mohammed Rastad said. “There is no hope of finding survivors among the members of the crew,” he said. Rescuers managed to recover two bodies from the ship, which drifted into Japan’s exclusive economic zone earlier this week.