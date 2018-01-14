Russian and US ambassadors discuss improvement of bilateral relations
Relations between Washington and Moscow cannot be “instantly” improved, and this process requires much effort from both sides, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Russian media after meeting with US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman on Thursday. The diplomats discussed joint steps towards better ties and analyzed “issues of bilateral concern.” Antonov says that his US counterpart is a “smart professional,” and he welcomes Huntsman’s attitude on developing relations.