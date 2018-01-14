8 killed, dozens injured in building fire & stampede at card tournament in Portugal

At least eight people have been killed and several dozen injured, some seriously, in a fire and stampede in the town of Vila Nova da Rainha in northern Portugal, according to local officials. The incident took place in a popular two-story venue where some 60 people reportedly gathered to watch or participate in an amateur card tournament. Dozens of fire crews and two rescue helicopters were deployed to tackle the blaze and help those who suffered burns and the effects of smoke inhalation or were injured in the resulting stampede at the exits. Although the cause of the fire is yet to be established, firefighters at the scene said the blaze was likely the result of a wood-burning heater exploding.