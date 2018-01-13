Zeman leads Czech presidential vote, partial results show

Milos Zeman, the incumbent Czech president known for his anti-immigration stance, is leading in the first round of the Czech presidential election, which finished on Saturday. He leads eight other candidates, with around 41.3 percent of the votes, according to the results from half of the districts. Zeman is followed by pro-EU candidate Jiri Drahos, a 68-year-old chemistry professor and former chief of the academy of science, with 25.3 percent of the votes. If no one gains 50 percent or more of the vote in this first round, the two leading candidates will face each other in a runoff on January 26-27.