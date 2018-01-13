North and South Korea agree to hold working-level talks next week
Delegations from Seoul and Pyongyang are to meet in the village of Panmunjom on Monday to discuss the visit of a North Korean performance art group to Winter Olympics, Yonhap reports citing the South Korean unification ministry. The initiative to send the group came from the North and was accepted by its southern neighbor on Saturday. Both sides have presented a list of participants for the coming talk, which include music-related officials.