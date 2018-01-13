Chinese rescuers find two more bodies on burning Iranian tanker

A Chinese rescue team recovered two bodies on Saturday from the deck of an Iranian oil tanker, which has been ablaze since the collision with a cargo ship off the eastern coast of China last Sunday. This reduces the number of missing people to 29 out of 32 crew members, as one more body, purportedly a mariner, was found earlier this week. Rescue operations are continuing in the area but efforts are being hampered by the smoke from the blaze, according to Reuters citing Chinese media.