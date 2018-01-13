HomeNewsline

Chinese rescuers find two more bodies on burning Iranian tanker

Get short URL

A Chinese rescue team recovered two bodies on Saturday from the deck of an Iranian oil tanker, which has been ablaze since the collision with a cargo ship off the eastern coast of China last Sunday. This reduces the number of missing people to 29 out of 32 crew members, as one more body, purportedly a mariner, was found earlier this week. Rescue operations are continuing in the area but efforts are being hampered by the smoke from the blaze, according to Reuters citing Chinese media.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.