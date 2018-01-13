Pyongyang says IOC considering united Korean hockey team proposal

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is considering a proposal that South and North Korea form a joint female hockey team at the coming Olympic Games in PyeongChang, Yonhap reported Saturday citing the North’s IOC member Chang Ung. The international body is to convene on January 20 to discuss North Korean athletes’ participation at the Winter Games. On Friday, Seoul offered to hold working-level talks with Pyongyang on the Olympics in Panmunjom, a village in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, on January 15. The official response from the North has not come so far, though the country earlier agreed to send its delegation to next month’s Games.