US Ambassador to Panama resigns

Ambassador John Feeley, a career diplomat and a former Marine Corps helicopter pilot, announced his retirement on Friday, telling the State Department he no longer felt he was able to service President Donald Trump.

Feely said he signed an oath to serve the president in “an apolitical fashion, even when I might not agree with certain policies.”

“My instructors made clear that if I believed I could not do that, I would be honor bound to resign. That time has come," Feeley said, according to Reuters.

A State Department spokeswoman confirmed departure as of March 9 this year and said it was for personal reasons.

The announcement comes a day after Trump is alleged to have made an insulting remark about Haiti and African countries.