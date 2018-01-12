Japanese PM kicks off 6-nation European tour, visits Estonia

Japan’s prime minister has kicked off a five-day European tour that will take him to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania. Shinzo Abe becomes the first-ever head of the Asian nation to visit these countries. Abe arrived Friday in Tallinn, where he is expected to focus on cybersecurity and information technology issues, AP said. Tokyo is looking to learn from Estonia, which was hit by a large-scale cyberattack in 2007. Japan’s leader travels to Latvia and Lithuania on Saturday.