S. Korea proposes combined Olympic ice hockey team with North

South Korea is seeking to form a united women’s ice hockey team with North Korea to compete in next month’s Winter Olympics, which are being hosted by the South, Yonhap said Friday, citing a senior Seoul official. Pyongyang had said it had agreed, at intra-Korean talks this week, to send a large delegation, including a cheering squad, to PyeongChang 2018. Roh Tae-kang, South Korea’s second vice minister for culture, sports and tourism, who took part in Tuesday’s talks, said the South made the proposal to the North for the proposed combined team, Reuters reports.