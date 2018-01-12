Turkish citizens traveling to US ‘face risk of arbitrary arrest’ – Ankara
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has warned that its citizens traveling to the US face the risk of arbitrary arrest. Citizens are recommended to revise travel plans and, if they do decide to travel, to take precautions, Reuters reports. Earlier this month, a US jury found a Turkish banker guilty of helping Iran to evade US sanctions. In a travel-warning statement, the Turkish ministry also cited an increase in terror attacks and violent incidents in the US recently.