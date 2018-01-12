Over 1,800 civil servants reinstated in Turkey after post-coup purges – reports

Turkish authorities have reinstated 1,823 civil servants after finding they had no links to the group blamed for the failed coup in 2016, Anadolu news agency said on Friday. The public-sector employees were sacked after being accused of downloading an encrypted messaging app known as Bylock. Authorities claim it was used by the movement of US-based Islamic preacher, Fethullah Gulen, who is blamed for the attempted putsch. Gulen denies any involvement. Late last year, the authorities admitted that the app had been downloaded by thousands of people without their knowledge.