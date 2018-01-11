Chechen court prolongs detention of Memorial’s Titiyev – lawyer

Shalinsky District court in Chechnya ordered the detention of Oyub Titiyev, the head of the Memorial Human Rights Center’s branch in Grozny, for two months, according to his lawyer. He will be detained until March 9 in the case over illegal drug possession, Pyotr Zaikin told TASS on Thursday. Kheda Saratova, a member of the regional Human Rights Council, said earlier that Titiyev did not plead guilty. Memorial has asked Russia’s human rights bodies to help establish procedural control over the investigation.