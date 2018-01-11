Czech PM Babis to support incumbent Zeman in presidential election

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis backed incumbent Milos Zeman in the country’s presidential election, which starts with a first round on Friday and Saturday. The billionaire businessman said he would vote for Zeman, 73, for his honesty, political experience and defense of national interests. However, he also cited Zeman’s “polarizing” impact on Czech society, Reuters said. Zeman leads opinion polls, but could face a tougher threat from a single opponent in a run-off in two weeks if he does not win outright in the first round. Babis is facing a confidence vote for his minority government next week with almost no chance of winning as all eight other parliamentary factions have refused to back it. Zeman has promised to give Babis a second chance to form a government if the first attempt fails.