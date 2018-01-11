EU presidency hopes to improve relations with Ankara – Bulgaria PM

Bulgaria, which now holds the rotating EU presidency, says it wants to work hard to improve EU relations with Turkey during its six months at the helm. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Thursday that the EU has “to try [to improve] relations with Turkey,” AP reports. Germany and France have recently also sought to improve relations. Borissov pointed to Turkey’s important role as a NATO member, and also said that Istanbul is key to managing the flow of migrants from the Middle East.