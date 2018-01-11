Denmark, Greenland agree to clean up US military waste

Denmark and its autonomous Arctic island of Greenland have signed an agreement to clean up US military installations that were left to rust in the pristine landscape after the Cold War, AP said. The deal earmarks 180 million kroner ($29 million) over six years for the cleanup. Greenland Premier Kim Kielsen and Denmark Environment Minister Esben Lunde Larsen finalized the agreement in Copenhagen on Thursday. A 1951 deal between Copenhagen and Washington allowed the US to build 33 bases and radar stations in Greenland, but the deal never specified who would be responsible for cleanup.