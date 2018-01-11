Erdogan warns Turkey will end extraditions to US unless cleric Gulen is turned over

Turkey will not extradite any suspects to the US if Washington does not hand over the cleric Ankara blames for orchestrating a failed 2016 military coup, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday. US officials have said courts require sufficient evidence to extradite cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has denied any involvement in the coup. “If you’re not giving [Gulen] to us, then excuse us, but from now on whenever you ask us for another terrorist, as long as I am in office, you will not get them,” Reuters quoted Erdogan as saying. Turkey is the biggest Muslim country in NATO and an important US ally in the Middle East.