Motorhead guitarist ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke dies aged 67

The last surviving member of Motorhead’s ‘classic’ lineup, Eddie Clarke, died peacefully on Wednesday at the age of 67 after suffering from pneumonia, the band said on Facebook. Born Edward Allan Clarke in Twickenham, England, in 1950, he joined Motorhead in 1976. Along with drummer Phil Taylor and frontman Lemmy, he is considered to have been part of the best-known Motorhead lineup, the Guardian said. Clarke left the band in 1982 and subsequently formed the rock group Fastway, which released seven albums. Clarke then reunited with his Motorhead bandmates, and in 2000 made a guest appearance at their 25th anniversary concert at Brixton Academy, London.