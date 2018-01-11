Rescuers resume work as 17 confirmed dead in California mudslides

Rescue crews in Southern California have resumed the task of combing through tons of debris for survivors of the deadly mudslides that struck the state’s coastal communities. A total of 17 people are confirmed dead and another 17 are missing after a wall of mud roared down hillsides in the area between the Pacific Ocean and the Los Padres National Forest, Reuters reported, citing officials in Santa Barbara County. Some 500 rescuers are working at the scene on Thursday using search dogs, military helicopters, and thermal imaging equipment.