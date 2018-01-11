Accusations of Russian meddling in US affairs harm Washington – Kremlin

Accusations against Russia of meddling in the affairs of the US and other Western countries are unfounded and harm both bilateral ties and Washington itself, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. He was commenting on a report drawn up by US Congress at the initiative of Ben Cardin, the highest-ranked Democrat in the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, TASS said. The positions stated in the report on the alleged meddling “harm both bilateral Russian-US relations, and they harm the US itself as when this becomes a fixed idea, this does not create comfortable conditions for normal social development and life,” Peskov said. “So far all these concerns, all the accusations against our country of meddling, have had no grounds and are absolutely unfounded,” the spokesman said.