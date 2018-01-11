Russian embassy slams US for demanding Sputnik’s provider register as foreign agent

Russia’s embassy to the US has strongly criticized Washington in a statement released on Wednesday for demanding that RIA Global LLC register as a foreign agent. “We consider this move to be unacceptable. We regard it as yet another blow to Russian-American relations,” it said, adding that Moscow believes that such steps run counter to US interests and only damage its image and authority. The embassy also criticized the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which failed to respond to the US move.