Three magnitude-5 earthquakes strike Iran-Iraq border, rattle Baghdad – USGS

The border between Iran and Iraq was rattled by three magnitude-5 earthquakes, striking Baghdad on Thursday, AP said, citing the US Geological Survey. According to Iran’s state TV, the western province of Kermanshah was hit by a strong earthquake. Local media reported that an earlier earthquake hit Baghdad and central Iraq at around 10am (0700 GMT). There was some panic in central Baghdad following the tremor and its aftershocks, with residents exiting buildings Reuters said, citing witnesses. There were no reports of significant damage, and electricity and internet services were not interrupted in central Baghdad. The USGS said the quake’s magnitude was 5.5.