VP Pence to lead US delegation to S. Korea Olympics – report

Vice President Mike Pence will head the US delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, a White House official told AFP Wednesday. The PyeongChang Games have taken on extra political meaning with the participation of North Korean athletes amid tensions on the peninsula. On the same trip the US vice president will also “review ICBM defense systems” in Alaska and visit allies in Japan, according to the official. This will be Pence’s second trip to South Korea and Japan since becoming vice president one year ago.